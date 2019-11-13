Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East/West, is hosting a free carnival and show for elementary-aged children and their families Nov. 22 and 23. Action PACT (Parents and Children Together) is a ministry of Crossroads. While the show and carnival are intended for elementary-age students, children of any age are welcome to attend.
On Nov. 22, the carnival will start at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. On Nov. 23, the carnival will be at 2 and 4 p.m. with the show at 3 and 5 p.m.
It’s an island fun time where science kid Gordo and his friends set off to search for the mysterious and legendary Dragonsaurus. They get stranded on the island and accidentally end up in the middle of a survivor-like game show where the audience has to help the team get rescued. The show involves highly interactive games with the overall message that you are never alone.
The carnival will feature free food, games and prizes. Taste the Under the Sea Water Punch and eat some Shark Bait. Win prizes in Limbo, Pineapple Bowling, the Tiki Torch Toss and The Scuba Flipper Relay. Get your face painted and ride the waves by experiencing Tarp Surfing.
“Our hope is to help kids and parents who feel alone and as if they don’t measure up to some invisible standard,” said Randi Weeks, the director of Family Engagement and Creative Arts for Kids at Crossroads. “Even with all of our ways to connect to others through societal and technological advances, people can feel so alone and isolated in this world. It can feel as if they are the only ones facing tough times and that there is no one there to help. We want kids and parents to know that the church and its people want to walk with you and that you are not alone. God is a constant source of love and hope and his people, though imperfect, want to partner with you and your family on figuring out this life journey.
More information is available at ecrossroads.org.
