Crown Point Cemetery will have fall cleanup Oct. 17. All flowers and grave decorations will be removed and disposed of at that time. If members of the public wish to keep anything, those items will need to be removed from the cemetery prior to Oct. 17. Cleanup could take more than one day. Please do not redecorate graves until Oct. 25 or later.
Cleanup rules are listed on signage located in Crown Point Cemetery. Cemetery rules may also be found on the City of Kokomo website. Questions regarding cleanup, guidelines regarding types of plantings allowed and any other information may be directed to the Crown Point Cemetery office at 765-456-7548.
