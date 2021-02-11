Curtain Call Theater for Children will be putting on a performance of the two-man show “Love Letters” as part of a fundraising dinner theatre event.
The performance at Elite Banquet and Conference Center takes place Saturday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Curtain Call Executive Director Jeremy Leazenby-Bruce said that in July, the group was shut out of public schools and rehearsal space due to COVID safety protocols, so the board decided Curtain Call needed a new home.
According to Leazenby-Bruce, an anonymous investor bought them a North Armstrong Street building for a “pretty reasonable lease” to give them a home. Curtain Call has four years to purchase the building, called Curtain Call Studios on North Armstrong Street.
The evening’s performance of “Love Letters” is a story about two people who start writing post cards and letters from an early age and have kept in touch for years.
While curtain call serves children in its goal of instilling theater skills, “Love Letters” is being performed by two adults, Colburn Lambert and Anna Ely. It is rated PG-13 for “mature language and content.”
Due to COVID-19 safety, the maximum attendees allowed is capped at 50.
Tickets are $25 a person, with each person receiving a full dinner. For tickets or more information call 765-236-6522 or email info@kcctc.com.
