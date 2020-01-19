A Second Time Around Prom Night is planned from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 1 at Western Elementary Gym to benefit the family of eighth-grader A.C. Robertson, who has stage four cancer.
Freewill donations will be accepted to help with medical expenses. A.C. is receiving chemotherapy, blood transfusions and other treatments.
Pastime will play music from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. Light snacks and drinks will be available. Those who attend may dress in prom or sock hop attire.
