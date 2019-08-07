Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s visiting artist for August is Ramona “Mona” Daniels, a local artist and the gallery coordinator for Artworks Gallery, Kokomo.
Daniels’ vivid selection of oil paintings may be viewed this month at the library’s gallery at 220 N. Union St. during regular library hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Daniels is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her work reflects her African, Native American, Asian and French heritage. Her vivid oil/acrylic paintings reveal the emotions inherited from her background and in nature — the serenity of a landscape, the tranquility of the ocean, the boldness of a flower. She enjoys conveying her personal expression in abstraction; her style ranges from impressions to contemporary.
While Daniels has been creating art in a variety of forms throughout her life, her journey as an oil painter began in 2003 after attending an oil painting workshop at the Montclair Art Museum in Montclair, New Jersey. This pushed her to expand her horizons and tap into new areas of painting that she had not yet explored.
