The Kokomo Rescue Mission doesn’t want any individual or family to miss the opportunity to be a recipient of its Red Ribbon Christmas Outreach. There are only two days left to apply for the program.
Mission staff and volunteers will take applications at the mission office, 321 W. Mulberry St., from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
Applicants must provide proof of household income, and all of the following information: a current government photo ID for the person applying, original Social Security card for everyone over the age of 1 year (government-issued birth certificate for infants only - under 1 year old) and birthdate for everyone in household (birth certificate is preferred or an official document with printed birthdate, including year).
Call Kokomo Rescue Mission at 765-456-3838 for more information or visit www.kokomorescuemission.org.
