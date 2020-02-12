Eric A. Yancy, M.D., will facilitate a community discussion of electronic addiction at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Center Township of Howard County Community Building, 213 E. Jefferson St.
Yancy has 44 years specializing in pediatrics.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 4:33 pm
