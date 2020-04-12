Dissolutions, April 12, 2020 Apr 12, 2020 58 min ago The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:Lydia N. Ashley and David E. Ashley, April 6, 2020. Bobbi Shanks and Nicholas Shanks, April 1, 2020.Lacey Campbell and Cory Campbell, April 3, 2020. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dissolution County Clerk Office David E. Ashley Lydia N. Ashley Couple Nicholas Shanks Recommended for you The Goshen News Intranet Support local journalism We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free. Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story. PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKokomo not implementing its own COVID-19 restrictions, county reports 4th deathFCA to begin reopening plants on May 4Howard Co. Jail releases up to 100 inmates due to COVID-19E.P. Severns, longtime Kokomo Coca-Cola president, diesInternational students scramble to return to families amidst pandemicState reports 12 more COVID deaths; Howard Co has 32 casesGM to sell 30,000 Kokomo-made ventilators to fedsKokomo launches forgivable loan program for local businesses affected by COVID-19'There are no profits here': City's small businesses fight to stay alive amid mandated closure'God has us in his hands': Sharpsville girl makes sign to spread light, strength Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
