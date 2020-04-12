The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:

Lydia N. Ashley and David E. Ashley, April 6, 2020.

Bobbi Shanks and Nicholas Shanks, April 1, 2020.

Lacey Campbell and Cory Campbell, April 3, 2020.

