The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Samantha Sense and Matthew Sense, July 27, 2020.
Michael J. Earnheart and Shanna L. Earnheart, July 21, 2020.
Dawson Harrison and Jenni Harrison, July 21, 2020.
Leatha Miller and Joshua Miller, July 21, 2020.
Amber Bradburn and Mark Bradburn, July 27, 2020.
Bethany Harrington and Darin Harrington, July 27, 2020.
Bailey A. Walker and Kyle A Walker, July 27, 2020.
Shannon C. Troyer and Christopher E. Troyer, July 21, 2020.
Kenneth A. Becraft II and Stacie N. Becraft, July 27, 2020.
Justin Walton and Theresa Walton, July 27, 2020.
