The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Rita Fay Antosik and Mark Antosik, July 31, 2020
Jamie R. Calvert and Charles L. Calvert, July 28, 2020.
Heidi Renee Webster and Jonathan Bradley Webster, July 31, 2020.
Ashlie Hornbrook and Benjamin Hornbrook, July 29, 2020.
Lilah R. Gilliland and Roger D. Gilliland, July 30, 2020.
Irene Steele and David R. Steele, July 31, 2020.
Athena Venee Beaty and Ian Montgomery Beaty, Aug. 3, 2020.
Kathleen Keppner and Brian Keppner, July 28, 2020.
Thomas I. Young and Cheryl C. Young, July 29, 2020.
Jason S. Freeman and Alysandra N. Freeman, July 30, 2020.
Brittany Gibson and Reginald Gibson, Aug. 3, 2020.
April Burruss and Dominic Burruss, July 28, 2020.
June Golladay and Michael Dillman, July 29, 2020.
Tonya R. Brown and Alan W. Brown, July 29, 2020.
Amber Brown and Tyrone Brown, July 30, 2020.
Kristine K. Day and Ernest E. Day Jr., July 30, 2020.
