The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Erica M. Johnson and Roger D. Evans, Aug. 15, 2019.
Chyrell Richardson and Douglas Richardson, Aug. 15, 2019.
Ronnie C. Washington Sr. and Marabda K. Washington, Aug. 16, 2019.
Erin Baker and Sean Michael Baker, Aug. 13, 2019.
Tammy K. Williams and Thomas M. Williams, Aug. 13, 2019.
Lindsay Poynter and Jordan Poynter, Aug. 14, 2019.
Todd Powell and Amber Powell, Aug. 15, 2019.
Jeff Tate and Angela Tate, Aug. 15, 2019.
Julie Ann Clingaman and John Chester Clingaman, Aug. 19, 2019.
Michael Casas and Destenee Casas, Aug. 14, 2019.
Rebecca King and Greg King, Aug. 14, 2019.
Susan Buck and Michael Buck, Aug. 14, 2019.
