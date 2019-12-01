The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Tyler Cox and Jacqueline Stevens, Nov. 19, 2019.
Carolyn Barr-Onyeogu and Atta Charles Onyeogu, Nov. 20, 2019.
Lenora K. Causey and Philip E. Causey, Nov. 19, 2019
Laura Lanning and Kenneth Lanning, Nov. 19, 2019.
Carlos James and Gloria Jones, Nov. 21, 2019.
Ronald Lee Martin and Toni H. Martin, Nov. 25, 2019.
Dennis Barbary and Ellen Barbary, Nov. 20, 2019.
Peggy Lou Harris and Jeremy Evan Harris, Nov. 20, 2019.
Michelle R. Russell and Matthew P. Russell, Nov. 21, 2019.
Jesse Wayne Shepard and Samantha Shepard, Nov. 22, 2019.
Byron L. Ellison and DeShawne N. Ellison, Nov. 22, 2019.
