The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Heather Quarles and Bryant Quarles, Feb. 12, 2020.
James E. McHenry and Melisa L. McHenry, Feb. 14, 2020.
Rochelle Allen and Everett Allen III, Feb. 14, 2020.
Theodore K. Longfellow and Lois Barbara Unger, Feb. 14, 2020.
Drew Brantley and Megan Brantley, Feb. 14, 2020.
Jason J. Smith and Jennifer R. Smith, Feb. 11, 2020.
Mattison Townsend and David Townsend, Feb. 12, 2020.
