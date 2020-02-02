The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Kayla Grimes and Jordan Grimes, Jan. 22, 2020.
Samantha Rios and Sergio Rios, Jan. 22, 2020.
Shanae Harris Hamilton and James Hamilton, Jan. 24, 2020.
LaRenda Elger and Thomas Elger, Jan. 24, 2020.
Keri L. Weaver and John B. Weaver, Jan. 21, 2020.
Misti Pugh and Mark Pugh, Jan. 22, 2020.
Robin Helm and Troy Helm, Jan. 23, 2020.
Tarah Maus and Justin Maus, Jan. 23, 2020.
Cindi Lanning and Leon Lanning, Jan. 23, 2020.
Steven Daniels and Bobby Lewis, Jan. 27, 2020.
