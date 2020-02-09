The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Heather Hindman and Rickey D. Hindman II, Jan. 28, 2020.
Brenda S. Davis and Michael S. Davis, Jan. 28, 2020.
Joyce Bolton and Cecil Bolton, Jan. 30, 2020.
Devon Burthay and Joseph Burthay, Jan.31, 2020.
Reese Bates and Katie Jewell, Feb. 3, 2020.
Andrew Short and Monique Short, Jan. 30, 2020.
Heidi R. Vint and Kenneth W. Vint, Jan. 30, 2020.
David Holliman and Shautae Franklin, Feb. 3, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.