The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Mary Cunningham and Khrista Cunningham, Jan. 15, 2020.
Kristen Day and Adam Day, Jan. 16, 2020.
Samual D. Hunt and Heather Hunt, Jan. 15, 2020.
Jennifer Huffman and Thomas Huffman, Jan. 17, 2020.
Abigail Lawler and Andrew Lawler, Jan. 15, 2020.
Ashlee M. Shoaff and Stanley Shoaff, Jan. 15, 2020.
Danny A. Dean and Malinda M. Dean, Jan. 17, 2020.
Britany Whittaker and Daniel Whittaker, Jan. 14, 2020.
Mary Harris and Dwayne Harris, Jan. 14, 2020.
LaTisha Renee Ragan-Williams and Jared Lee Williams, Jan. 16, 2020.
Lance A. Rivers and Michelle R. Rivers, Jan. 16, 2020.
