The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Maria Ramirez and Cary Martin, Jan. 7, 2020.
Mannie T. Quinn and Rhiannon L. Quinn, Jan. 8, 2020.
Travis Wilson and Amanda Jo Wilson, Jan. 9, 2020.
Matthew J. Smith and Jaymie Hyde, Jan. 7, 2020.
Teresa Harrison and Casey Harrison, Jan. 10, 2020.
Lacy L. Young and Martiqco L. Young, Jan. 10, 2020.
Misty M. Baker and Keely D.N. Johnson, Jan. 10, 2020.
Christine Scanlon and Sean Scanlon, Jan. 10, 2020.
Jeffery Shaw and Deborah Shaw, Jan. 10, 2020.
