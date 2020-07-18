The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Zoey Trueblood and Armando Shields, July 10, 2020.
Elizabeth Bates and Andrew Bates, July 7, 2020.
Rosa Costa Shallenberger and Mark D. Shallenberger, July 7, 2020.
Shawn Harris and Marilyn Harris, July 9, 2020.
Aissa A. Hendrix and Tyson L. Wells, July 7, 2020.
DeLena Duggins and Kevin Duggins, July 7, 2020.
Travis Tressler and Sharolette Tressler, July 7, 2020.
Dana Sutton and Luther Sutton, July 8, 2020.
Andrea C. Thomas and Mark L. Thomas, July 9, 2020.
Scott Fessenden and Josi Fessenden, July 9, 2020.
Christopher L. Crabtree and Deborah A. Crabtree, July 10, 2020.
Aimee Smith and Mark Smith, July 10, 2020.
Angelina Sims and Leonard Sims, July 13, 2020.
