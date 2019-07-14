Dissolutions, July 14, 2019 2 hrs ago The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office: Stacy Pearce and Jeffrey Pearce, July 3, 2019. Darktavis Jones and Doriann Bowyer-Jones, July 2, 2019.Andrew Gust and Carleen Gust, July 3, 2019. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dissolution County Clerk Office Stacy Pearce Jeffrey Pearce Couple Andrew Gust PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBody found in retention pond on Kokomo's southwest sideShock rocker Alice Cooper makes surprise appearance at Peru golf courseIncident between KPD and Kokomo man caught on cameraKokomo man was holding cross prior to arrest at Haynes AppersonDeputies investigate shooting in eastern Howard Co.Kokomo man gets 65 years in infant's deathCity opens bike-share program in downtown KokomoFarm to table: Russiaville couple finds home in sustainable farmingCity council lets Delphi, Aptiv off hook – but bad taste remainsFamily Video, the city's last movie rental store, closes Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
