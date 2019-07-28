The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Amanda Hamilton and Gregory Hamilton, July 18, 2019.
Amie Smith and Chris Smith, July 19, 2019.
Blaine Ryan Nelson and Keira Nicole Nelson, July 22, 2019.
Nicole Chamness and Jason Chamness, July 16, 2019.
Vana Jean Kitts and Eric D. Kitts, July 16, 2019.
Kristina Grace Scott and Nathan Anthony Scott, July 16, 2019.
Christina M. Walsh and Daniel E. Walsh, July 22, 2019.
Chelsea Turner and Neal C. Fuller III, July 18, 2019.
Tommy Weir and Angel Weir, July 19, 2019.
