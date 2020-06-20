The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Ashley Lynn Dillman and Autumn Kay Ellen Dillman, June 11, 2020.
Gloria Carr and Michael Carr, June 11, 2020
Chloe Roe and Jordan Roe, June 12, 2020.
Dustin Robinson and Breonna Anthony, June 15, 2020.
Joel Dunlap and Renee Dunlap, June 15, 2020.
Katherine Elizabeth Bennett and Micah Patrick Bennett, June 12, 2020.
Jodi G. Lake and Jason W. Lake, June 15, 2020.
