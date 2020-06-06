The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s office:
DeLena Duggins and Kevin Duggins, May 27, 2020.
Sabra Richardson and Mark Richardson, May 27, 2020.
Christopher Sweigart and Sarah Sweigart, May 28, 2020.
America M. Smith and Randall B. Smith, May 28, 2020.
Mattison Townsend and David Townsend, May 28, 2020.
Paul Isherwood and Audrey Rawlins, May 26, 2020.
Misty Shipley-Johnson and Lisa Shipley-Johnson, May 28, 2020.
Amy Dougan and Brad Dougan, May 29, 2020.
