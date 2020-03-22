The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Tukesha Smoot and Donte Smoot, March 13, 2020
Corey Eades and Cynthia Eades, March 13, 2020.
Rose C. Shallenberger and Mark Shallenberger, March 16, 2020.
Ashley Kay McGhee and Ricardo Deshun McGhee, March 12, 2020.
Paul E. Ingles and Amanda J. Ingles, March 13, 2020.
Scott Wright and Jennifer Wright, March 13, 2020.
Jason Hochstedler and Kiley Hochstedler, March 13, 2020.
