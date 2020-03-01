The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Rosemarie Bear-Miller and James R. Miller, Feb. 19, 2020.
James Blaisdell and Monica Blaisdell, Feb. 19, 2020.
Carl F. Baker Jr. and Durise L. Sanders-Baker, Feb. 21, 2020.
Greg Johnson and Shawna Johnson, Feb. 19, 2020.
Brianna Hagelskamp and Joseph Hagelskamp, Feb. 24, 2020.
Tanisha Scruggs-Thomas and Terry J. Thomas, Feb. 24, 2020.
Altaira Casseopia Maxon and Christopher Lee Maxon, Feb. 18, 2020.
Carolann Holder and Russell D. Holder Jr., Feb. 20, 2020.
Christopher A. Taylor and Trista Taylor, Feb. 21, 2020.
Branden K. Seger and Deanna J. Seger, Feb. 24, 2020.
Vicky Taylor and Chap J. Taylor, Feb. 18, 2020.
Erin Emrick and Ryan Emrick, Feb. 21, 2020.
Tracy Hartleroad and Charles Hartleroad, Feb. 21, 2020.
