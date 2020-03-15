The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Heaven Phillipson and Michael Phillipson, March 4, 2020.
Nicole Burkhart and Brandon Burkhart, March 5, 2020.
Cameron New and Kelsie Krall, March 3, 2020.
Rodger Wisehart Jr. and Samantha Kay Wisehart, March 5, 2020.
Lanette Gayden and Albert Gayden, March 9, 2020.
Shianne Sioux Ortega and Roberto Cecileo Etherington Ortega, March 3, 2020.
Beatrice E. Lerma and Pedro Lerma Jr., March 5, 2020.
Melissa Parker and Robert Parker, March 5, 2020.
Aaron Keifer and Amber Keifer, March 5, 2020.
Brandi L. King and Matthew King, March 6, 2020.
Mark Miller and Angie Miller, March 5, 2020.
Amber White and Joshua L. White, March 6, 2020.
Brandi Sheefel and Joshua Sheefel, March 6, 2020.
