The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Jennifer Rayls and Barry Rayls, May 4, 2020.
Dustin Fenn and Melinda Fenn, May 4, 2020.
Casey Hughes and Melvin Hughes, May 1, 2020.
Marissa Babbs and Chad R. Babbs, May 1, 2020.
Emily Ruth Byrd and Richard Allen Byrd II, April 29, 2020.
Bethany M. Moreland and Matthew E. Moreland, April 28, 2020.
Jourdan Monet Edwards and Aaron Scott Edwards, April 28, 2020.
William Allen and Angela Allen, April 28, 2020.
