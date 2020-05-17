The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
William Lee Robinson and Sherri Lynn Robinson, May 7, 2020.
Blake Boggs and Courtney Boggs, May 5, 2020.
Abbie Smith and Nathaniel Stout, May 5, 2020.
Justin Olds and Briana Olds, May 7, 2020.
Melissa VanWinkle and Brian VanWinkle, May 11, 2020.
Daniel Fouch and Lindsay R. Fouch, May 6, 2020.
Brandi Nava and Marcelo Nava, May 6, 2020.
Donald L. Warnock and Sharon Warnock, May 7, 2020.
