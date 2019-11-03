The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Patrick Walker and Sara Walker, Oct. 28, 2019.
Wesley Burkett and Kerri Burkett, Oct. 25, 2019.
Dakota Waters and Matthew Waters, Oct. 25, 2019.
Vicki L. Smith and Donald A. Smith, Oct. 28, 2019.
Todd C. Merrick and Christina R. Merrick, Oct. 22, 2019.
Nikole Franklin and Anthony Franklin, Oct. 24, 2019.
April L. Weatherspoon and Lorenzo Weatherspoon, Oct. 23, 2019.
David L. Detro and Sheila L. Detro, Oct. 23, 2019.
Jordan Hatfield and Joel Miles, Oct. 24, 2019.
Vennessa Braden and Johnny D. Braden Jr., Oct. 24, 2019.
Joshua Jones and Christy Jones, Oct. 25, 2019.
