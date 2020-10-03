The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Derek Ferraro II and Shelby Ferraro, Sept. 24, 2020.
Gerald Duane Cox Jr. and Phyllis Suzanne Cox, Sept. 25, 2020.
Nickole Ousley and Derrick Ousley, Sept. 25, 2020.
Carl D. Swan and Misty M. Swan, Sept. 25, 2020.
John P. Depriest and Nancy Lee Depriest, Sept. 25, 2020.
Roger Childress and Patricia Childress, Sept. 23, 2020.
Pandora Brown and Phoenix Brown, Sept. 24, 2020.
Juanita Triblet and Christopher Salters, Sept. 24, 2020.
Nevaeh F. Sullivan and James Sullivan, Sept. 28, 2020.
Helena Black-Wagoner and Jeffery Wagoner, Sept. 23 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.