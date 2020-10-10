The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Christopher Allen Smith and Laurie Marie Smith, Sept. 30, 2020.
Jearrie Jo Burleson-Massey and Yan Vernon Massey, Sept. 29, 2020.
Brianna Silvers and Phillip Silvers, Sept. 30, 2020.
Brian Paul and Kelly Paul, Oct. 1, 2020.
Bryan K. Williams and Elizabeth Lodge, Oct. 2, 2020.
Kevin Wayne Ulery and Stacey Anne Ulery, Oct. 2, 2020.
Lawrence R. Brown and Audrey N. Brown, Oct. 5, 2020.
Tashika Walker and Timothy Walker, Sept. 29, 2020.
Ashanti Jones and Jimmie Prince, Sept. 29, 2020.
Stephen Ford and Kimberly Ford, Oct. 1, 2020.
Dustin Grant and Chazlene Grant, Oct. 2, 2020.
Robert W. Hodupp and Kristi A. Hodupp, Sept. 29, 2020.
Katrina L. St. Clair and David W. St. Clair, Oct. 2, 2020.
Dawn M. Penn and Jeremy N. Penn, Oct. 2, 2020.
