The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Shania White and Robert White, Oct. 6, 2020.
Bradley Alan Pearce and Leah Michelle Pearce, Oct. 7, 2020.
Brandy S. Fines and William D. Fines, Oct 7, 2020.
Jimmy Ray Lewis Jr. and Tara Nicole Lewis, Oct. 9, 2020.
Natasha B. Lawrence and Anthony J. Lawrence, Oct. 6, 2020.
Courtny J. Fewell and Jason N. Fewell, Oct. 6, 2020.
Chelsi Renee Luckey and David Wayne Luckey Jr., Oct. 6, 2020.
