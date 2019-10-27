The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Jamee Sue Gorham and Derek Lee Gorham, Oct. 15, 2019.
Tony L. Brooks and Beverly L. Brooks, Oct. 17, 2019.
Donald L. Warnock and Sharon Warnock, Oct. 17, 2019.
Troy Mercer and Angela Mercer, Oct. 18, 2019.
Shelby Ferraro and Derek Ferraro II, Oct. 15, 2019.
David Hayes and Colleen Hayes, Oct. 18, 2019.
Israel Nieto and Jesse Nieto, Oct. 21, 2019.
Michael Heiskell and Tracee Heiskell, Oct. 15, 2019.
Elizabeth O’Brien and Sean O’Brien, Oct. 15, 2019.
Susanti Tantra and Ferri Tantra, Oct. 18, 2019.
Masen Mills and Kathleen Erin Mills, Oct. 18, 2019.
