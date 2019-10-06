The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Katelyn N. Pelgen and Cody Pelgen, Sept. 25, 2019.
Joy Ellen Lebo and Terry James Lebo, Sept. 24, 2019.
Paul Jason McMain and Mindy Jo McMain, Sept. 26, 2019.
Dale L. Wesch and Pamela H. Wesch, Sept. 27, 2019.
Michelle King and Stephen King, Sept. 24, 2019.
Joshua A. Stipes and Tequila M. Stipes, Sept. 24, 2019.
Adreanna Meyers and James Pyke, Sept. 25, 2019.
Diane Young and Leo Young, Sept. 27, 2019.
Rodger A. Wisehart Jr. and Samantha K. Wisehart, Sept. 24, 2019.
Robert D. White and Abigail A. White, Sept. 27, 2019.
