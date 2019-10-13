The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Brittany Ann Nance and Richard Wiley Nance Jr., Oct. 4, 2019.
Bryan Shelton and Heather Cobb-Shelton, Oct. 1, 2019.
Brooke Graves and Megan Graves, Oct. 1, 2019.
Timothy Jay Eller and Khristy Jean Eller, Oct. 4, 2019.
Christina J. Fink and Bartley W. Fink Jr., Oct. 4, 2019.
Brian Preston and Lori B. Preston, Oct. 1, 2019.
Christina Clontz and Steven Clontz, Oct. 1, 2019.
Anthony L. Arnett and Cheryl L. Arnett, Oct. 1, 2019.
Britney Dymond and Robert Dymond, Oct. 3, 2019.
John J. Sullivan and Carly R. Sullivan, Oct. 4, 2019.
Grant Appleton and Emmilie Appleton, Oct. 4, 2019.
Carla R. Woodard and Jackie I. Woodard, Oct. 1, 2019.
Joshua Matthews and Jacqueline G. Matthews, Oct. 2, 2019.
Deborah L. Bryant and Ronald O. Bryant Jr., Oct. 3, 2019.
Emilie P. Appleton and Grant E. Appleton, Oct. 3, 2019.
Abigail Nelson and Caleb Nelson, Oct. 7, 2019.
