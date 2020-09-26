The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Talik R. Woodard and Tiffany V. Balantine, Sept. 17, 2020.
Brenda Whitenight and Jason Whitenight, Sept. 21, 2020.
Jessica Bratton and Michael Bratton, Sept. 15, 2020.
Mei Mei Williams and Ted Williams III, Sept. 17, 2020.
Michael Sparling and Amber Sparling, Sept. 17, 2020.
Dana Cooper and Jason Cromas, Sept. 21, 2020.
Gregory A. Hochstedler and Dana C. Hochstedler, Sept. 16, 2020.
Stephanie Shelley and Raymond Shelley, Sept. 17, 2020.
Bernadette Harper and Bruce Harper, Sept. 17, 2020.
Chelsea Frye and Michele Hafley, Sept. 17, 2020.
Tony Burnette and Elizabeth Burnette, Sept. 17, 2020.
Robert White and Abigail White, Sept. 21, 2020.
