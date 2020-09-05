The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Danyelle Thornton and Terisa Thornton, Aug. 27, 2020.
Nikkole Walker and Allen Walker, Aug. 25, 2020.
Linda V. Bryant-Strunk and Denny S. Strunk, Aug. 25, 2020.
Crystal Piatt and Michael W. Piatt, Aug. 25, 2020.
Monica Eileen Yoder and Eric Bryan Yoder, Aug. 26, 2020.
James Leverkuhn and Lacinda Leverkuhn, Aug. 26, 2020.
Leigha Buscher and Kevin Buscher, Aug. 27, 2020.
Danita T. Bebley and Henry C. Wingard, Aug. 28, 2020.
Tammy McMasters and Glen McMasters, Aug. 25, 2020.
Aaron Arnold and Aletha Arnold, Aug. 25, 2020.
Shelby A. Henson and Zephaniah Henson, Aug. 25, 2020.
Katie Council and Reginald Council, Aug. 31, 2020.
Samantha Silvers and Brandon Silvers, Aug. 28, 2020.
Anthony Edward Cordero Levell Sutton and Brittany Charmaine Sutton, Aug. 28, 2020.
