The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Noelle Cristina Calhoun and Andrew Wayne Calhoun, Sept. 13, 2019.
Samantha Sense and Matthew Sense, Sept. 13, 2019.
Michael John Cathey and Misty Michelle Cathey, Sept. 11, 2019.
Zachary Ruby and Ashley Ruby, Sept. 11, 2019.
Lisa Wimmer and Jerald Wimmer, Sept. 13, 2019.
Melissa Sue Ann Hawk and Donald L. Hawk, Sept. 16, 2019.
Jonathan R. Cleaver and Heather Cleaver, Sept. 16, 2019.
