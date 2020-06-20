United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties has received a donation from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to provide over 100,000 meals for children in Howard and Tipton counties.
Tipton County free meal distribution will be:
- 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 22 at Tri-Central High School.
- 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 24 at Tipton High School.
For updated and additional information, visit the Facebook page @UnitedWayHoCo, or call 765-457-HELP (4357).
Donations can be made securely at unitedwayhoco.org or by mailing a check to 210 W. Walnut St., Kokomo, IN 46901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.