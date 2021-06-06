Former Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly will be holding a meet-and-greet to talk to Howard County residents about the American Rescue Plan on Tuesday.
Donnelly will be speaking directly after the Howard County Democratic Party’s 5:30 p.m. meeting held at Roger’s Pavilion in Highland Park. The public is invited to attend.
Donnelly served as one of the two U.S. Senators for Indiana from 2013 to 2019. He lost his bid for a second term to Sen. Mike Braun.
