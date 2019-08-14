With many regular donors delaying giving to take final summer vacations and prepare for school to start, the American Red Cross continues to have an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage.
While thousands of donors have rolled up a sleeve this summer, blood and platelet donations aren’t keeping pace with patient needs. More donations are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for patient emergencies.
Potential donors may make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.
With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those who help overcome the shortage by coming to give through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities are:
Carroll County
Delphi
◘ 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Honan Hall, Monroe and Union.
Cass County
Logansport
◘ 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Ivy Tech Community College, 1 Ivy Tech Way.
Clinton County
Frankfort
◘ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 31, St. Vincent Medical Group, 2485 E. Wabash St.
Grant County
Marion
◘ noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 19, College Wesleyan Church, 200 E. 38th St.
◘ 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 26, Wesleyan Health and Rehab, 729 W. 35th St.
Swayzee
◘ 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 26, Swayzee United Methodist Church, 306 S. Washington St.
Howard County
Kokomo
◘ noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 20, Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East-West Road.
◘ 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24, Bethany Fellowship School, 600 E. 5169 North.
◘ 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27, First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St.
◘ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 29, Indiana University Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St.
Miami County
Bunker Hill
◘ 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29, Maconaquah High School, 256 E. 800 South.
Peru
◘ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 23, Dukes Memorial Hospital, 275 W. 12th St.
