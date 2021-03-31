The Greater Kokomo Downtown Association is seeking volunteers for its annual Keep Kokomo Beautiful project.
The project enlists volunteers to plant flower beds and baskets all around the downtown area. This year, Kokomo’s new basketball team, the Kokomo BobKats, will help with the project, according to a press release from the association.
The first planting day will be April 8, when volunteers will fill baskets to be hung later in the spring. Volunteers will meet at 4476 S. County Roads O0 EW at The Garden Greenhouse.
Participants should wear clothes that can get dirty and are encouraged to bring work gloves, knee pads and their favorite gardening tools to each event. Participants are strongly encouraged to wear face masks while volunteering.
To register for Keep Kokomo Beautiful events, visit https://www.greaterkokomo.com/downtown/keep-kokomo-beautiful-1
The campaign is made possible through partnerships with the city of Kokomo, Howard County, Dave Lybrook of The Garden and Sunbelt Rentals.
For more information, contact Susan Alexander at 765-457-5301 or by email at salexander@greaterkokomo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.