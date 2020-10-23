Community Howard Regional Health will host a drug collection event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Community Howard also will be offering a free, drive-thru flu shot clinic to adults age 18 and older.
Working in collaboration with Howard County Recycling District, Kokomo Police Department, the DEA and Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Community Howard will accept over-the-counter medications, prescription medications and pet medications in the form of pills, liquids, ointments and lotions.
The free and confidential drop-off event is being held outside the Community Surgery Center, located on the main campus at 3503 S. Reed Road in Kokomo.
All materials should be labeled to identify contents. Names can be crossed out to protect privacy. The medications will be collected safely and processed according to Indiana law. No identification or signatures are required. The program is for residentially generated waste.
During the event, free flu shots will also be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the adjacent circle drive of the East Entrance on the hospital campus. The flu shots are for adults age 18 and older, while supplies last.
