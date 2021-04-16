The Eastern Band Boosters are hosting a fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eastern High School, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown.

The meal, which includes fish or tenderloin, baked beans and applesauce, is $10, and will be prepared by Hawg Heaven. The meal is drive-through only, with pick-up behind the high school. Drivers should enter at the north end of the building, behind the Performing Arts Center.

Proceeds will support the Eastern Band programs.

