The Eastern Band Boosters are hosting a fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eastern High School, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown.
The meal, which includes fish or tenderloin, baked beans and applesauce, is $10, and will be prepared by Hawg Heaven. The meal is drive-through only, with pick-up behind the high school. Drivers should enter at the north end of the building, behind the Performing Arts Center.
Proceeds will support the Eastern Band programs.
