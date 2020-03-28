Art Walk reworked
Even though April’s First Friday is canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Greater Kokomo Downtown Association is encouraging people to explore their own Art Walk. April’s theme was Art Walk, so the organization is encouraging residents to go for walks throughout the month.
The Sculpture Walk, along with murals found along trails and businesses, is a perfect way to get out of the house and snap pictures. People are encouraged to share their own works of art on social media.{p class=”p1”}“There is so much art to discover here,” said Downtown Association Manager Susan Alexander. “These public art locations are places to go for a break from the news alerts and your new home office or school room.”
The Sculpture Walk provides families and individuals a prime opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, Alexander said. The walk features nine sculptures from artists around the country, each placed along Kokomo trails including the Walk of Excellence and the Industrial Heritage Trail. Those interested in finding the sculptures can download the Visit Kokomo app for a self-guided tour.
Several downtown alleys feature public art displays, including Artist Alley next to Artworks Gallery and Geek Alley on Sycamore Street.
A full list of public art sites are available online at www.visitkokomo.org.
KSO cancels May 2 concert
The Kokomo Symphonic Orchestra (KSO) “All About America” concert on May 2 has been canceled, according to a press release from the Kokomo Symphonic Society.
The concert was canceled, “due to the overall restrictions implemented in our city. We are truly disappointed but feel cancelling is the right decision based on the uncertainty of allowed dates for future events, venue availability, etc.,” according to the release.
In addition, the KSO youth programs have been canceled for the remainder of the school year.
For more information, visit kokomosymphony.com.
