Taylor students receive scholarships from class of ‘70
Three Taylor High School students were selected as scholarship recipients by the Taylor class of 1970.
Madison Estok, Nathaniel Keene and Kendall Lanning were named this year’s recipients.
Estok is a National Honor Society and National Art Honors Society member and president of the school’s historical society. She plans to attend Indiana University Kokomo to study neonatal nursing.
Keene has plans to attend Ball State University to study exercise science. He is the captain of the baseball, basketball and tennis teams and also serves as president of school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Keene is fourth in his class and was awarded the principal’s leadership award.
Lanning is third in his class and also received the Sgt. Brad Atwell scholarship for his work with the historical society. He hold both academic and athletic honors.
The class of 1970 is the first Taylor class to award scholarships for future graduates, according to a news release. A 50th reunion, postponed to this year due to the pandemic, will recognize this year’s and last year’s recipients on Sept. 18, 2021.
Ivy Tech, Indiana State announce engineering transfer agreement
Ivy Tech engineering students can transfer to Indiana State University and start as a junior upon completion of an associate’s degree.
Ivy Tech and Indiana State announced the agreement in a news release this week. The agreement between the two institutions is meant to make transferring an easier process.
Students who complete the 61 credits needed for an Associate of Science degree at Ivy Tech can transfer directly into the engineering program at the state university.
