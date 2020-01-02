TIPTON – Tipton Elks Lodge 1012 will host its annual Hoop Shoot contest Jan. 12 at the Tipton High School gymnasium, 619 S. Main St. Registration begins at noon and the contest at 1 p.m.
The Hoop Shoot is free and open to all children between the ages of 8 and 13 (as of April 1, 2020).
Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age/gender group, and all participants will receive a free drug awareness basketball and participant certificate.
For more information, contact Steve Netherton at 765-461-5567.
