Omicron Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and Indiana University Kokomo will host a celebration to commemorate the life and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. Jan. 18 and continue until 4 p.m. at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 Apperson Way N.
Admission is free, but canned food items will be accepted. All donations will be distributed to the Gilead House.
Registration and check-in will be at 11 a.m. Group activities for grades kindergarten through 12th will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by a free lunch at 12:20 p.m. Youth performances will be 1:30 to 4 p.m.
