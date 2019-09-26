Sept. 27 is the deadline for reservations for Ivy Tech Kokomo’s Celebration for Student Success, an evening of fun set for Oct. 4 that will feature “Dueling Pianos,” dinner, and a variety of activities to raise funds for student scholarships at the Kokomo Campus.
“Dueling Pianos” is a high-energy, all-request, sing-along, clap-along, rock ’n’ roll evening of comedy music where the audience is just as much a part of the show as the entertainers. Food and fun will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St.
Along with the dueling pianos, the night will include a raffle, a full cash bar, and food stations in the casual atmosphere of a “dueling pianos” show bar.
Tickets are $50 each and may be purchased at www.ivytech.edu/kokomo/celebration.html or by calling Miriam Thomas of the Ivy Tech Foundation staff at 765-252-5500 by Sept. 27.
