Art, history and nature converge at the Kokomo Art Center in September with an exhibit of paintings from Kokomo Art Association's permanent collection. Included are paintings by Dorothy Barnes, Lois E.K. Bennett, Francis Clark Brown, Edmund Brucker, Connie Deering, Lydia Hankemeier, Leota Loop, Shirley Quakenbush, Geraldine Armstrong Scott and Kenn Torno, among others.
Kokomo Art Center is located at 525 W. Ricketts St. (on the grounds of Highland Park) and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.