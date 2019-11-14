Kokomo Area Care for Creation, an affiliate of Hoosier Interfaith Power and Light, will meet at 7 p.m. today at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road. The speaker will be Mathias Ingle, the agriculture and natural resources extension educator for Howard County. He will introduce some of the tools available to Purdue Extension agencies to track climate change and the people who are using them.
The meeting is free and open to all. Fellowship and light refreshments are available at 6:45 p.m.
